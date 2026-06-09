Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

Offset nearly came to blows with a driver in Monaco after witnessing what multiple people described as aggressive behavior toward women.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset nearly came to blows with a driver in Monaco after witnessing what multiple people described as aggressive behavior toward women.

The Atlanta rapper appeared heated as he confronted the driver, who was allegedly grabbing women by the neck while attempting to remove them from a vehicle. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was “manhandling women aggressively, pulling their hair, and trying to get them out of his car.”

Footage caught by TMZ shows Set confronting the man outside of a black van in front of a crowd. During the heated exchange, the former Migos rapper didn’t hold back.

“You touching women, you putting your hands on women? You a b*tch.”

The Set It Off rapper then issued a warning, making it clear he wasn’t going to tolerate that kind of behavior, “He’s grabbing the girls by their neck… If he grab one more girl like that, I’mma beat him the f*ck up.”

It’s unclear whether law enforcement was ever called to the scene, but Offset was clearly standing on business when it came to defending the women involved.

Outside of the incident, the rapper has largely stayed out the way of drama while recovering from a gunshot wound back in April. Since then, he has returned to performing, recently making stops in Dubai, France, and Spain as part of his overseas run.

Offset’s mother previously spoke about her son’s resilience after the shooting, praising his determination to get back to work.

“I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine… But today, I have to speak. Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night he was on stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking.”

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Chase Iseghohi

Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist

Columbus Downtown Skyline, River And Bridges Aerial At Dusk
Columbus News  |  Written By: DJ Nailz

Bexley Festival Shut Down Early After Massive Teen Brawl

POWER Daddy Daughter Day Party
Family & Parenting  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

POWER 107.5’s Daddy Daughter Day Party

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Kevin Hart’s Netflix Roast Sparks Buzz Over Katt Williams Surprise

POWER Babyface Ray Winning Weekend
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Babyface Ray & 42 Dugg!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close