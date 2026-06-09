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Jay Z Announces 2 New Stadium Concerts

JAŸ-Z Announces "Reasonable Doubt" 30th Anniversary Shows In Paris And Los Angeles

Published on June 9, 2026

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Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Jay Z wasn’t playing around when he said he back outside this summer ” We played enough defense, 2026 is all offense” Jay is having a big 2026 already, he announced earlier this year 3 yankee stadium shows July 10, 11, and 12. They will be paying homage to his classic albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. Now after popping out with a legendary freestyle taking shots at a lot of people at the roots picnic, Jay Z announced 2 new stadium tours this fall to continue the celebration of Reasonable Doubt. The first show will go down in Paris at the Stade De France on September 10th. Subsequently, there will be a concert at SoFi Stadium on October 23rd. It’s also rumors floating around that another album could be on the way.

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