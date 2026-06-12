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Ilhan Omar Rips Seinfeld Over ‘Palestine Doesn’t Exist’ Remark

Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips Jerry Seinfeld Over Palestine "Doesn’t Exist" Remark

The Minnesota congresswoman says the comedian’s comments were offensive, dangerous and dismissive of the history and suffering of millions of Palestinians.

Published on June 12, 2026

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A smiling woman wearing a headscarf stands at a podium, while a man in a red jacket stands with his arms crossed in the background.
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Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling out Jerry Seinfeld after the comedian appeared to dismiss the existence of Palestine during an interaction with a social media streamer, describing his comments as “disgusting,” “disturbing,” and potentially harmful.

Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill, the Minnesota Democrat did not mince words when asked about the viral exchange involving Seinfeld outside Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. In the video, a streamer approached the comedian and asked him to say “Free Palestine.” Seinfeld, who is believed to be a Zionist for his unwavering support of Israel, responded with sarcasm before appearing to suggest that Palestine “doesn’t exist,” sparking backlash online, TMZ reports.

Omar said the remarks were particularly troubling given Seinfeld’s enormous public platform and influence.

“Using your voice to diminish the identity of an entire people is dangerous,” Omar said, arguing that denying the history and existence of Palestinians goes beyond political disagreement and enters the realm of dehumanization.

The congresswoman also pointed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying that comments like Seinfeld’s ignore the suffering that Palestinians have endured for generations and continue to experience amid the current conflict.

Omar argued that language that seeks to erase a group of people carries real-world consequences, whether it comes from politicians, media figures, or celebrities.

She also highlighted what she described as a painful irony, noting that members of the Jewish community have historically faced persecution and attempts to erase their own identity. Because of that history, Omar said, people should be especially sensitive to rhetoric that denies another group’s humanity or existence.

The lawmaker ended with a direct message for Seinfeld: acknowledge the humanity of Palestinians and recognize that words matter—especially when spoken by someone with a global audience.

The exchange has fueled another round of debate online as the war in Gaza continues to generate strong reactions from public figures across politics, entertainment and sports.

See the ongoing reactions to Seinfeld’s comments below.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips Jerry Seinfeld Over Palestine "Doesn’t Exist" Remark was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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