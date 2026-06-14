WOTSSunday: 107 AND DRIVE: 614 DAY EDITION! JUNE WEEK THREE!

Countdown of most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com, with eligibility rules.

Featuring classics from Columbus artists and new heat .

Listeners can call, voice note, or DM to share feedback on the list.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) HAPPY 614 DAY COLUMBUS!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. This week, we pay tribute to several of the biggest artist in Columbus history.

Source: Getty Images / We TV

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. Speaking of eligibility…you can get yourself eligible for One Voyage 2026 when you get yourself booked below:

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat, including three Power Summer Classics, these are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075!

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NEXT EVENT: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (20 Years of Carter Classics) Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. JOHNNY VENUS – I WANT YOU BACK

9. BLXST – JUST MY TYPE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC FROM A 614 LEGEND ON 614 DAY- BOW WOW FT T- PAIN – OUTTA MY SYSTEM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A THROWBACK FROM A 614 ARTIST ON 614 DAY – EKT 40 -YEAH

8. MOMO BOYD – OOPS

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: JACQUEES – LICK BACK

7. LATTO FT 21 SAVAGE – HOSTAGE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BABYFXCE E- SHE SO CRAZY

6. DRAKE – JANICE STFU

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DRAKE – H-PHASE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A THROWBACK FROM A 614 ARTIST ON 614 DAY – MG SLEEPY – DAMN DANIEL

5. MONALEO FT TEEZO TOUCHDOWN – EVERYTHING PINKA

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER CLASSIC FROM A 614 LEGEND ON 614 DAY- BONE THUGZ AND HARMONY – 1ST OF THE MONTH

4. 42 DUGG FT SKILLA BABY – THICK ONE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – MADEINTYO FT TRAVIS SCOTT – UBER EVERYWHERE REMIX

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER THROWBACK FROM A 614 MEGASTAR ON 614 DAY– MULATTO/LATTO FT GUCCI MANE – MUWOP

3. THE-DREAM – BRING THAT BODY

2. TRIM – COCONUT WATER

1. YUNG MIAMI – SPEND DAT

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on the Power 107 Hotline until 7pm this Sunday at 614-821-1075, leave him a voice note on the Power 1075 app, or tap in with him on IG