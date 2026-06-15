Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer Dies In Fiji

A member of the Love Island USA production team, executive producer James Barker, has died during Season 8 filming in Fiji.

Published on June 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Love Island USA" Season 4 Photo Call
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

It’s no secret that every summer  Love Island takes over our televisions, lives, and internet for about 6-8 weeks straight. 

TRENDING: TLDW: Here’s What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

It’s sad to say that a key member of the “Love Island USA” Production team has unfortunately passed away while the reality dating series was filming season 8 in Fiji.

It’s said that ITV America and Peacock will take time to honor the Love Island U.S. series executive producer in Tuesday’s episode of the show. Barker passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency.

Sources say the loss of James Barker has been unimaginable and deeply felt across not only the Love Island USA production, but through platforms like ITV and Peacock.”He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends, and colleagues.”

TRENDING: Top Moments From Love Island USA Season 7 That Had Everyone Talking

The exact details of his death remain unclear. According to Barker’s LinkedIn, he joined ITV America around August 2020 and spent years working on the franchise before becoming a full-time Executive Producer in January 2026.

‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer Dies In Fiji was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

6LACK’s New Era Is About Love, Fatherhood, Peace, and Real Growth

POWER Babyface Ray Winning Weekend
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Babyface Ray & 42 Dugg!

32:10
Music  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Eric Bellinger Is Embracing His Tears And A.I. Music

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Kevin Hart’s Netflix Roast Sparks Buzz Over Katt Williams Surprise

36:27
Music  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close