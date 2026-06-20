Slangtastic Showdown! B2K And Pretty Ricky To Face Off In Verzuz Battle Of The Millennium

The ultimate nostalgia trip is officially locked in the Millennial generation. Following weeks of quiet whispers and viral internet teasing, Apple Music has officially confirmed that a highly anticipated B2K Verzuz matchup against Miami’s own Pretty Ricky is hitting the airwaves next week. The beloved R&B boy bands are gearing up to go hit-for-hit, transporting millions of fans back to the absolute golden era of 2000s music.

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According to HotNewHipHop, speculation surrounding a potential B2K Verzuz originally exploded after members of the group hopped on social media to share a playful text thread debating which group they should theoretically challenge. The conversation quickly caught the eye of the official Verzuz media accounts, which promptly reshared the posts. Fans immediately deduced that the viral interactions were actually a coordinated promotional setup.

To officially set the stage, Apple Music released a comprehensive promotional “cheat sheet” playlist. The Verzuz is reportedly set to kick off on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The battle will hold a 20-round format, allowing each group to deploy twenty of their most commercially successful records and culture-piercing tracks.

The anticipation surrounding the event is dependent on the platform securing a host. Last month’s Verzuz matchup between Rick Ross and French Montana went hostless, and fans are wondering if the same will be true for B2K vs. Pretty Ricky. Rap icon Bow Wow has taken to social media to officially throw his hat into the ring as the master of ceremonies.

Sharing a post online, Bow Wow jokingly referred to himself as the “Dana White” of the upcoming R&B showdown, suggesting he would be an excellent host. Bow Wow is a flawless fit for the operational role, having previously starred in a highly viewed, record-breaking Verzuz battle against Soulja Boy back in 2021.

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Bow Wow, B2K, and Pretty Ricky recently dominated arenas across the United States as the co-headliners of the massive, multi-city The Millennium Tour (and the recent Boys 4 Life Tour), which raked in millions of dollars.

With the cheat sheets circulating online, the countdown to June 25 is officially on!

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments!

The post Slangtastic Showdown! B2K And Pretty Ricky To Face Off In Verzuz Battle Of The Millennium appeared first on Bossip.

Slangtastic Showdown! B2K And Pretty Ricky To Face Off In Verzuz Battle Of The Millennium was originally published on bossip.com