‘People Thought I Was Crazy’: Missy Elliott’s Emotional Culture Creators Award Speech Will Inspire You

Missy Elliott received the Visionary Icon Award, getting emotional about her story.

She advised visionaries to trust their gifts, despite others' doubts about their unconventional ideas.

Missy's humility and grace in accepting praise showcases her lasting impact on music and culture.

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

You don’t know my story.

That’s what Missy Elliott told the crowd as she accepted the Visionary Icon Award during Amazon Music’s 10th annual Culture Creators Brunch on June 26. The hip-hop icon joined fellow honorees, including comedian and actress Janelle James, fashion icon Bethann Hardison, and comedian and social media personality Druski, at the annual celebration recognizing leaders who shape Black culture.

Presented with the Visionary award for being a “true cultural pioneer” who has “consistently pushed music and culture forward,” Missy got emotional as she accepted the honor.

“I never get tired of these moments,” she told the audience. “It’s never that these moments just be like a regular thing to me.”

Missy Shared A Rare Look Into Her Journey

Holding back tears, Missy explained why awards like these mean so much to her.

“I get up here and tell myself, ‘Don’t cry.’ But I be so full in my heart,” she said. “Y’all don’t know where I come from. I don’t do a lot of interviews, so you don’t know my story.”

The room watched the beautiful icon on the mic, listening to every word. In videos circulating across social media, audience members can be heard clapping and encouraging the rapper to “take your time” as she gathered herself.

“I’m stronger on the outside,” Missy continued, her voice cracking with emotion. “So when I see awards like this, they mean so much to me and to my home in Virginia.”

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She ended her acceptance speech thanking the audience, her supporters, and everyone who has believed in her throughout her career.

Missy Encouraged Visionaries To Trust Their Gift

Missy also dropped a few gems of advice before leaving the stage. She poured into creatives who may be questioning themselves or the ideas they carry.

“The one thing about being a visionary—it’s a good thing, and then sometimes it can be a crazy thing because you have this gift,” she said. “You see things that a lot of people don’t see.”

Rocking an exaggerated oversized gray hat and a colorful top featuring the faces of Black women, Missy explained that people will often try to discourage ideas. She said they don’t understand because they can’t see the vision themselves.

She pointed to her now-classic single “She’s A B*tch” as an example. At the time, she wanted to wear a bald head and oversized bug-eyed glasses to introduce the song. While we love them now, these were creative choices that some thought were pretty unconventional for hip-hop in the late 1990s.

“They thought I was crazy,” Missy said with a laugh. (And now she has the last laugh.)

Today, the song remains one of the defining records in her catalog. It has also influenced generations of emcees, including Cardi B, who sampled the track on her 2024 single “Like What.”

Missy Continues To Collect Well-Deserved Flowers

The honor caps off another busy week for the “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper.

Just days before accepting the award, Missy attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. There she supported longtime friend Pharrell while serving one of our favorite fashion moments of the week.

Watching Missy’s humility and grace while people sing her praises is such a moment. It reminds us of everything we love about her. She is that girl, and we do not doubt that she will continue redefining sound, style, and the stage her way.

‘People Thought I Was Crazy’: Missy Elliott’s Emotional Culture Creators Award Speech Will Inspire You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com