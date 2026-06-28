'MANE' Malice? Here's Why Fans Think GloRilla Slams Megan Thee Stallion In Shady New Verses: ‘Tried To Lil Sis Me’

Hip-Hop is currently dissecting every single line of a brand-new track, and the internet is convinced a major friendship has officially gone up in flames. Not long ago, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion were standing tall as one of hip-hop’s most loved female duos. The two hitmakers initially dominated the summer of 2024 by hitting the road together on the iconic Hot Girl Summer Tour. But a newly released collaboration has fans questioning if behind-the-scenes tension has silently ruined the bond.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Earlier today, the Memphis-born rapstress collaborated with Pooh Shiesty to drop their new song, “MANE.” While the single is already gaining traction, some of GloRilla’s lyrics are making waves. Listeners immediately zeroed in on a series of highly aggressive, direct bars delivered by GloRilla that heavily hint at an anonymous, backstabbing industry peer.

According to HotNewHipHop, Meg’s actual name is never explicitly mentioned in the song, but the highly specific nature of the lyrics has caused speculation to spread like wildfire across social media platforms. On the track, the collective bars paint a vivid picture of a crumbling relationship built on fake support.

“B***h comin’ for me, who gassed her? / I’ll put a b***h right on my platter / Ho tried to lil’ sis me, I passed her / Thought I was, mane ho, think faster / Victim-playin’-a**-ho, stop cappin’ / Ho went straight to hater from clappin’,” GloRilla stated on the song.

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The explicit mention of a peer “playing the victim” and transitioning directly into a “hater” after originally “clappin'” for her success is what initially triggered the alarm bells for fans. In the cutthroat world of rap commentary, many believe the lines perfectly echo the messy, public social media unfollow-spat that occurred between the two women last year.

GloRilla Adds Fuel To The Fire Of Past Drama

Questions surrounding their friendship originally surfaced back in May 2025 following a controversial Instagram story. Fans of both artists were entirely caught off guard when GloRilla uploaded a peaceful graphic quote soundtracked by a Tory Lanez record. Given Lanez’s heavily publicized, deeply toxic criminal history since he shot Megan, the choice of audio generated an immediate wave of backlash from the Hotties.

The fallout was instantaneous. Sharp-eyed internet sleuths pointed out that Megan immediately hit the unfollow button, indicating she was offended by the post. Within hours, the Memphis star returned the favor by unfollowing Megan right back, sending the internet into a full-blown meltdown over the sudden breakdown of the hip-hop sisterhood.

Looking to put out the digital fire, Glo quickly scrambled to X (formerly Twitter) late that night to clear her name, insisting that the audio inclusion was an entirely accidental oversight. “Ion [do] internet s**t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn,” she tweeted.

While the public statement seemingly smoothed things over enough for both ladies to quietly follow each other back, the underlying tension apparently never truly dissipated. Now that the aggressive bars on “MANE” have landed, fans are convinced that the public apology was just a temporary band-aid. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether the bars are a direct shot at Megan or simply high-energy entertainment meant to keep the listeners guessing.

Check out the full “MANE” video below.

'MANE' Malice? Here's Why Fans Think GloRilla Slams Megan Thee Stallion In Shady New Verses: ‘Tried To Lil Sis Me’ was originally published on bossip.com