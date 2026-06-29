2026 BET Awards: Full Winners List

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The 2026 BET Awards aired Sunday night from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles! It was a historic night of culture, celebration and legendary vibes. It was all hosted by Druski and was defined by emotional milestones and memorable performances.

Superstar Teyana Taylor dominated the evening with her winning honors for Icon of the Year which was presented by her idol, the legendary Janet Jackson.

The performances featured massive sets from Cardi B, Don Toliver, and Kehlani as well as some tributes that will pull tears from your eyes.

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson sang their hearts out for those we’ve lost over the last year in the culture. Plus a star studded ensemble including Ari Lennox and legendary George Clinton celebrated the legacy of R&B icon D’Angelo.

The night ended with the best tribute we’ve seen done in a long time for the one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill as she accepted the Living Legend Icon Award. This tribe featured SZA, Doechii, Tems, Nas, Queen Latifah, and Hill’s own children. Check out the performances and the complete list of winners below:

Category Winner Album of the Year Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse Video of the Year “Folded” — Kehlani Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi B Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Kendrick Lamar Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Kehlani Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Leon Thomas Best Group Clipse Best Collaboration “Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist Olivia Dean Video Director of the Year Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor BET Her Award “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA Viewers’ Choice Award “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. Best Actress Teyana Taylor Best Actor Michael B. Jordan Best Movie Sinners YoungStars Award Jazzy’s World TV Sportswoman of the Year A’ja Wilson Sportsman of the Year Jalen Brunson Fashion Vanguard Award (New) Teyana Taylor The Pulse Award (New) Druski

TI Perfomance

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Don Toliver’s BET Awards Performance

Kehani’s Performance of “Folded”

Janet Jackson presents Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award

Ms. Lauryn Hill delivers epic reception speech

Cardi B Acceptance Speech

Doechii & Sza accept their award and celebrate with Yung Miami