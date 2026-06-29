2026 BET Awards: Full Winners List
The 2026 BET Awards aired Sunday night from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles! It was a historic night of culture, celebration and legendary vibes. It was all hosted by Druski and was defined by emotional milestones and memorable performances.
Superstar Teyana Taylor dominated the evening with her winning honors for Icon of the Year which was presented by her idol, the legendary Janet Jackson.
The performances featured massive sets from Cardi B, Don Toliver, and Kehlani as well as some tributes that will pull tears from your eyes.
Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson sang their hearts out for those we’ve lost over the last year in the culture. Plus a star studded ensemble including Ari Lennox and legendary George Clinton celebrated the legacy of R&B icon D’Angelo.
The night ended with the best tribute we’ve seen done in a long time for the one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill as she accepted the Living Legend Icon Award. This tribe featured SZA, Doechii, Tems, Nas, Queen Latifah, and Hill’s own children. Check out the performances and the complete list of winners below:
|Category
|Winner
|Album of the Year
|Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
|Video of the Year
|“Folded” — Kehlani
|Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
|Cardi B
|Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
|Kendrick Lamar
|Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
|Kehlani
|Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
|Leon Thomas
|Best Group
|Clipse
|Best Collaboration
|“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
|Best New Artist
|Olivia Dean
|Video Director of the Year
|Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
|BET Her Award
|“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
|Viewers’ Choice Award
|“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
|Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
|“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
|Best Actress
|Teyana Taylor
|Best Actor
|Michael B. Jordan
|Best Movie
|Sinners
|YoungStars Award
|Jazzy’s World TV
|Sportswoman of the Year
|A’ja Wilson
|Sportsman of the Year
|Jalen Brunson
|Fashion Vanguard Award (New)
|Teyana Taylor
|The Pulse Award (New)
|Druski
TI Perfomance
Don Toliver’s BET Awards Performance
Kehani’s Performance of “Folded”
Janet Jackson presents Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award
Ms. Lauryn Hill delivers epic reception speech
Cardi B Acceptance Speech
Doechii & Sza accept their award and celebrate with Yung Miami