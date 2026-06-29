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2026 BET Awards: Full Winners List

Lauryn Hill and Cardi B dominate the 2026 BET Awards. See winners!

Published on June 29, 2026

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2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The 2026 BET Awards aired Sunday night from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles! It was a historic night of culture, celebration and legendary vibes. It was all hosted by Druski and was defined by emotional milestones and memorable performances.

Superstar Teyana Taylor dominated the evening with her winning honors for Icon of the Year which was presented by her idol, the legendary Janet Jackson.

The performances featured massive sets from Cardi B, Don Toliver, and Kehlani as well as some tributes that will pull tears from your eyes.

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson sang their hearts out for those we’ve lost over the last year in the culture. Plus a star studded ensemble including Ari Lennox and legendary George Clinton celebrated the legacy of R&B icon D’Angelo. 

The night ended with the best tribute we’ve seen done in a long time for the one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill as she accepted the Living Legend Icon Award. This tribe featured SZA, Doechii, Tems, Nas, Queen Latifah, and Hill’s own children. Check out the performances and the complete list of winners below:

CategoryWinner
Album of the YearLet God Sort Em Out — Clipse
Video of the Year“Folded” — Kehlani
Best Female Hip-Hop ArtistCardi B
Best Male Hip-Hop ArtistKendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop ArtistKehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop ArtistLeon Thomas
Best GroupClipse
Best Collaboration“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
Best New ArtistOlivia Dean
Video Director of the YearTeyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
BET Her Award“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
Viewers’ Choice Award“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
Best ActressTeyana Taylor
Best ActorMichael B. Jordan
Best MovieSinners
YoungStars AwardJazzy’s World TV
Sportswoman of the YearA’ja Wilson
Sportsman of the YearJalen Brunson
Fashion Vanguard Award (New)Teyana Taylor
The Pulse Award (New)Druski

TI Perfomance

Don Toliver’s BET Awards Performance

Kehani’s Performance of “Folded”

Janet Jackson presents Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award

Ms. Lauryn Hill delivers epic reception speech

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