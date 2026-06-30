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Columbus City Council Votes to Enact Stricter Teen Curfews

Columbus approves new curfew changes for under 18 youth

Published on June 30, 2026

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Columbus Downtown Skyline, River And Bridges Aerial At Dusk
Source: Dee Liu / Getty

To help curb a wave of incidents and disruptive “teen takeovers,” the Columbus City Council voted on Monday night to tighten the city’s juvenile curfew laws. The newly passed ordinance scales back the hours minors are allowed out without adult supervision.

Children 12 and Under must be off the streets by 9pm

Teens between 13 and 17 face a mandatory 10pm, that was moved up from a previous midnight curfew.

These curfews take place immediately. Officials emphasized that this policy is aimed to prevent crime and protect youth rather than punishment, this update has sparked debate from the community.

Community advocated and opponents have raised concerns that the stricter hours will disproportionately target and criminalize Black youth by increasing unnecessary police interactions.

Recognizing these possibilities, city officials noted that first time violators will not face criminal citations, but a warning. The law however, builds a strict accountability for repeat offenders starting in 2027, sending repeat offenders to diversion programs and community service while their parents could face mandatory training and fines. mandatory training and steep financial fines.

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