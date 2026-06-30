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Columbus Heat Advisory: Where to Stay Cool This Week

Cooling centers, free pools and heat relief across Columbus

Published on June 30, 2026

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Open fire hydrant in the summer spewing water onto the street
Source: Vestige Lens / Getty

With dangerous heat setting in over the Central Ohio region, the City of Columbus is making it easier for residents to stay cool. Five cooling centers are open across the city, pool admission fees have been waived and public pools are staying open later to give them more ways to escape The HEAT. Officials are encouraging everyone to drink plenty of water and avoid spending too much time outside during the hottest part of the day and check in on older adults, neighbors and anyone who may be vulnerable to extreme temperatures. If you need a place to cool off now is a good time to take advantage of the cities, free heat, relief resources below.

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