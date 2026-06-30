Columbus Approves Earlier Curfew for Minors

New curfew requires minors under 13 to be home by 9PM, 13-17 by 10PM

Enforcement prioritizes connecting families with support services, not immediate citations

Parents may face fines or community service for repeated curfew violations by their children

Source: carlofranco / Getty

Columbus City Council approved a new juvenile curfew Monday night, tightening restrictions for minors across the city in response to ongoing concerns about youth violence.

The ordinance passed by an 8-1 vote and now heads to Mayor Ginther for his signature.

Under the new rules, children under 13 must be off the streets by 9PM. Juveniles ages 13 to 17 will have a 10PM curfew. Both curfews will remain in effect until 6AM.

The previous curfew allowed teens ages 13 to 17 to remain out until midnight, while children under 13 were required to be home one hour after sunset.

All councilmembers voted in favor of the measure except Chris Wyche.

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City leaders say enforcement will focus on education before punishment. Officials do not plan to issue citations until next year, giving police and community organizations time to educate families about the changes.

“This is designed to prioritize education, engagement and prevention, not punishment,” Council President Shannon Hardin said.

During the education period, officers will issue warnings and connect families with diversion programs and support services when appropriate.

Once full enforcement begins, repeated violations could lead to misdemeanor charges for juveniles. Young people could also be referred to diversion programs and be required to meet with their parents and city officials.

Parents may also face consequences under the ordinance.

The legislation allows for educational training requirements, community service, and fines of up to $50 for parents whose children repeatedly violate curfew rules.

The ordinance includes several exceptions: minors traveling to or from work, school activities, religious services, emergencies, or community events will not be considered in violation. The rules also do not apply to juveniles accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The discussion gained urgency following several recent incidents involving large groups of teenagers, including a “teen takeover” that forced a church festival near Bexley to end early.

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Hardin said conversations involving police, juvenile court officials, prosecutors, and community advocates have been taking place for more than a year as leaders looked to update what many considered an outdated policy.

“No one believes a curfew ordinance by itself will solve juvenile violence or keep every child safe,” Hardin said. “But if we’re serious about protecting our kids, we have to be willing to use every tool available.”



