Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tay-K Wants His Murder Conviction Appeal Temporarily Paused

Tay-K legal team is reportedly looking to temporarily pause the rapper’s appeal as they continue challenging his murder conviction.

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Race" Rapper Tay-K Guilty Of Murder In Shooting
Source: KSAT 12 / KSAT 12

Tay-K legal team is reportedly looking to temporarily pause the rapper’s appeal as they continue challenging his murder conviction.

The Texas rapper has been fighting his conviction in the 2017 killing of photographer Mark Saldivar. who was fatally shot in San Antonio. Prosecutors alleged Tay-K was involved in the incident, which ultimately led to his conviction.

According to newly filed court documents, Tay-K’s attorneys have asked the court to temporarily pause the appeal while additional legal issues are addressed. The request comes after investigators reportedly recovered an iPhone from a vehicle connected to the case.

His legal previously filed a motion to suppress the cellphone evidence, arguing that law enforcement lacked probable cause to seize the device. However, the trial court denied that motion.

Now, Tay-K’s attorneys are seeking a more detailed explanation from the court regarding its ruling before moving forward with the appeal. In the filing, they argue that written findings are necessary to ensure a fair appellate review.

“The need for detailed findings of fact and conclusions of law is essential to this case. Although the trail court made some off hand comments about the existence of probable cause, Counsel respectfully submits these remarks are insufficient for full and fair appellate review of [Tay-K’s] suppression claims. Without concise, written findings of fact and conclusions of law, it is impossible to adequately brief the suppression issues raised by this appeal.”

If the request is granted, Tay-K’s appeal would be temporarily put on hold until the court provides the additional findings requested by his legal team.

Tay-K Wants His Murder Conviction Appeal Temporarily Paused was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Columbus Ohio Neighborhood - Skyline
2 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Columbus

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Roku Takeover and More Legal Diddy Issues

37:23
Sports  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Why Jalen Rose Is Taking Over TV And Will Never Be Broke Again

20:53
Television  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Porscha Coleman & Bolo Talk 'Divorced Sistas'

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
Ohio  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Native Dailyn Swain Selected in NBA Draft

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close