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Sonia Sotomayor Discloses Concert Gift From Bad Bunny’s Label

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Discloses $4K Concert Ticket Gift From Bad Bunny

Standard reporting procedure for Supreme Court justices.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Sonia Sotomayor Gives Speech At Commonwealth Club In San Francisco
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s latest financial disclosure has a music-world connection, but the details are fairly straightforward.

As spotted by TMZ, Sotomayor reported receiving $4,333 worth of concert tickets from Rimas Entertainment, the record label and entertainment company closely associated with Bad Bunny. The gift was listed in her annual financial disclosure and covered tickets for Sotomayor and guests during a private trip to Puerto Rico in August 2025.

According to TMZ, Rimas Entertainment was founded by Noah Assad, Bad Bunny’s longtime manager. The company represents Bad Bunny, along with other Latin music artists, which is an important distinction because the disclosure itself does not specify which concert Sotomayor attended.

The timing naturally drew attention because Bad Bunny was performing in Puerto Rico during that period as part of his extended run of shows on the island. However, Sotomayor’s disclosure only states that Rimas provided tickets “for a concert” for her and guests while she was on a private trip to Puerto Rico.

The item was included as part of the annual financial disclosures released for Supreme Court justices, which detail outside income, gifts, reimbursements, and other reportable financial activity. Reuters reports that eight of the nine justices filed their 2025 disclosures, while Justice Samuel Alito was granted an extension.

Sotomayor’s filing also listed income from her children’s books, including royalties tied to titles such as Turning Pages and Just Ask! Other justices reported outside income as well, including book payments, teaching income, and gifts, making the Rimas ticket disclosure one of several items included in this year’s filings.

For Bad Bunny fans, the story is less about the superstar himself and more about how his orbit continues to show up in unexpected places. Rimas Entertainment has played a major role in the Puerto Rican artist’s rise from streaming-era breakout to one of the biggest global acts in music, with his Puerto Rico performances becoming a major cultural moment on the island.

Still, based on the disclosure, there is no confirmation that Sotomayor attended a Bad Bunny show specifically. What is confirmed is that the Supreme Court justice reported the $4,333 ticket gift from Rimas Entertainment as part of her annual filing.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Discloses $4K Concert Ticket Gift From Bad Bunny was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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