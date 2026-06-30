3rd Edition Of Buffalo Trace Distillery Prohibition Collection Out Now

Buffalo Trace Distillery, producers of some of the most sought-after whiskeys in the space, has announced its third edition of its Prohibition Collection. The Prohibition Collection harkens back to the whiskeys Buffalo Trace Distillery first produced while the 18th Amendment was in effect.

The third edition of the Prohibition Collection features five brands that were bottled under the guidance of President Albert B. Blanton, who oversaw production at George T. Stagg Distillery, the name of Buffalo Trace Distillery previously.

The whiskeys are: Henry Watterson, Kentucky River, John G. Carlisle, Walter B. Duffy, and Cove Spring.

As the brand notes, Prohibition was a volatile time for American whiskey as the 18th Amendment banned the creation, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors. From 1920 to 1933, only six distilleries were allowed to produce alcoholic beverages to sell for medicinal purposes, and George T. Stagg was one of those establishments.

The quintet of whiskeys from the third edition is inspired by historical records, and the bottle renderings are based on by the original packaging and branding materials from these long-defunct expressions.

The whiskeys and their inspirations are as follows:

· Henry Watterson was a U.S. Congressman and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, known for his anti-Prohibition views. Because of his public support for distilleries and their products, Watterson’s likeness was used for a whiskey brand that was distributed by several companies, including the George T. Stagg Distillery. Today’s iteration – bottled uncut and unfiltered at 140.6 proof – is a Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey bursting with rye spice, citrus peel and fresh green herbs. The palate is powerful and structured, revealing zesty citrus, cedarwood and herbaceous notes of thyme and mint, finishing long, dry and energetic.

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· Kentucky River pays tribute to the former Kentucky River Distillery, previously known as Carlisle Distillery and later rebranded under Albert Blanton’s leadership to honor the river’s vital role in transporting goods, people and materials. Under Blanton’s leadership, the distillery tripled in size during this period of remarkable growth. Today’s expression is a 100 proof blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys. On the nose this whiskey offers aromas of honeyed grain, vanilla and caramelized sugar. Rounded and balanced, the palate showcases baked apple and gentle oak, finishing smooth and polished with warm pastry notes.

· John G. Carlisle, a prominent U.S. Congressman and one of the key architects behind the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, played a pivotal role in shaping the future of American whiskey. A steadfast ally of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr., Carlisle shared Taylor’s vision for elevating quality and consumer trust in the spirits industry. Their strong bond inspired Taylor to construct the Carlisle Distillery adjacent to the O.F.C. Distillery, expanding production capacity while honoring the man whose legislative leadership helped establish one of the most important standards in American whiskey history. This 100 proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey presents classic bourbon structure, layering rye-driven spice over toasted nuts and caramelized grain. It features bright orchard fruit and subtle tropical notes balanced by vanilla, oak and warm baking spices. The finish is dry and with lingering spice, light nuttiness and a restrained sweetness.

· Following George T. Stagg’s death in 1893, Walter B. Duffy became sole owner of the O.F.C. Distillery and helped usher in its next chapter. Operating from New York, Duffy placed his trust in Albert B. Blanton to oversee the Distillery’s operations, ultimately appointing him president in 1921. That decision would prove historic, as Blanton’s leadership helped shape the Distillery’s legacy and secure its place in American whiskey history. A blend of 10- and 14-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbons bottled at 107 proof, today’s tribute opens with notes of graham cracker, toasted corn and oak, layered with dried fig, raisin and date. Rich sweetness, structured oak and subtle anise lead to a long, refined finish accented by dried fruit and gentle spice.

· Named for the spring that fueled the Distillery’s earliest growth, Cove Spring honors a vital piece of Buffalo Trace history. In 1804, a stone dam and overflow tower transformed the spring into a reservoir, supplying water to Leestown and the growing operation that would become O.F.C. Distillery. Today, remnants of the original structure remain in Cove Spring Park, connecting past and present. This uncut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, crafted from a wheated recipe and bottled at 120.2 proof, offers aromas of red cherry, toasted coconut and oak. The palate is rich and fruit-forward, layered with sweet corn and spice, before giving way to a long, balanced finish marked by red fruit, toasted oak and lingering warmth.

“The Prohibition Collection gives us the opportunity to bring important chapters of our Distillery’s history back to life,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. “Each year, we uncover stories, brands and whiskey traditions that might otherwise have been lost to time. By reimagining these historic whiskeys, we honor the resilience, ingenuity and determination that carried this Distillery through one of the most challenging periods in American whiskey history and helped shape the legacy we continue today.”

The bottle size for the collection, as with the previous releases, is 375ml and fashioned after the bottles that inspired them. The cartons that house the whiskeys also include a prescription cut-out that doctors used to prescribe whiskey for medicinal uses during Prohibition.

The third edition of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Prohibition Collection will be released in limited quantities via Sazerac’s distributor network here in the States and will ship to select retailers, bars, and dining establishments beginning in June. The collection is priced at $999.99 with varying taxes state to state.

To learn more, click here.

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Photo: Buffalo Trace Distillery

3rd Edition Of Buffalo Trace Distillery Prohibition Collection Out Now was originally published on cassiuslife.com