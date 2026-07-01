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Hercy Miller Reveals the Advice Master P Gave Him Before Joining Reality TV

Joining a reality television show wasn’t a decision Hercy Miller made overnight.

During a recent interview with Swift, Hercy shared that before agreeing to appear on a reality series, he turned to two people who knew exactly what life in front of the cameras was like—his father, Master P, and his older brother.

The opportunity came after Hercy suffered an injury during basketball season. Because the injury occurred early enough in the year, he was granted another year of eligibility, leaving him with unexpected free time.

“I got hurt, so I finished the season,” Hercy explained. “They said since I got hurt so early, I could get another year. I was in the waiting period, so I had some time. People reached out and asked if I wanted to do a show, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I got time. We can do it.'”

Before signing on, however, Hercy wanted to understand what came with opening his life to television audiences.

“I had to have the big talk with Pops and my brother,” he said. “I asked them what the biggest concerns were and what the pros and cons of reality TV were.”

According to Hercy, Master P’s advice was simple: stay authentic.

“They told me, ‘Just be yourself,'” Hercy recalled. “‘There’s nothing wrong with being a reality star. Just know there are different narratives. People can paint their own stories about what’s going on, but you just have to be yourself and have fun.'”

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One of the biggest surprises came after filming wrapped. Hercy revealed that neither he nor his family were given an advance screening of the show.

“When the show dropped, that was our first time seeing it,” he said. “We didn’t see any edits. That was our first raw reaction to everything.”

For Hercy, the experience proved that while reality television may be unpredictable, staying true to yourself is the best way to handle whatever makes it to the screen.

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Hercy Miller Reveals the Advice Master P Gave Him Before Joining Reality TV was originally published on hot1009.com