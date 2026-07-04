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HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.3.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.3.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on July 3, 2026

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Happy black man enjoying in music over headphones.

Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired nation, massive and crew! We’re back with an update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist, our first one for July, so let’s get into it.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

We open up this week’s update with Drake’s Bay Area-influenced “2 Hard 4 The Radio” from his Iceman album. We then follow that with Tierra Whack’s “WIGGIDY WHACK” from her stellar WHACK’S MUSEUM project.

Don Toliver’s OCTANE is one of the year’s best Hip-Hop hybrid drops, and the track “Gemstone” is a standout. We then added Kenny Mason’s “TEST ME” featuring JID from his BULLDAWG album.

GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty connected on the track “MANE,” and we followed that up with Rapsody’s extremely fire “God Gotta Afro” track from her forthcoming album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops.

Salute to Quavo, Wiki, SALIMATA, YG, Tyler, The Creator, Benny The Butcher, Harry Fraud, Raekwon, T.I., SWEATA, Young Dro, Navy Blue, Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Blu & Exile, Rome Streetz, ICECOLDBISHOP, Maxo Kream, Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Curren$y, Max B, Future, Fly Anakin, Domo Genesis, Larry June, and The Alchemist and 2 Chainz.

Check us out in two weeks for our next CRT update. For now, enjoy these joints and let us know how you liked this week’s drops.

Photo; Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.3.26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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