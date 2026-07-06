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Beyonce Shock Drops Viral TikTok Anthem ‘Morning Dew’!

Queen Bey gifts the Hive a surprise single to kick off a major countdown.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce has officially revived the art of the “shock drop,” sending shockwaves through the music world by surprise releasing a new single title “MORNING DEW (DONK)”. Crafted alongside heavy hitting legacy collaborator Pharrell Williams and The Dream. If you think it sounds like Bey is leaning back on her true R&B roots, you’re right because she is getting ready for her follow up release to 2024’s Cowboy Carter. It’s an anniversary drop of her album 4. 20th Anniversary celebration of the album will drop on the singer 45th birthday September 4th.

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