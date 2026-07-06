Alert Andy ASAP? Yandy Smith Says She'd 'Absolutely Explore' Joining #RHOA If A Peach Were Offered

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

K. Michelle might not be the only Love & Hip-Hop star snagging a peach.

Yandy Smith recently made it clear that while she may be saying goodbye to Love & Hip Hop, she’s definitely not closing the door on reality TV. With the franchise officially coming to an end this fall, Yandy’s looking ahead to what’s next and has confirmed she wouldn’t mind The Real Housewives of Atlanta as her next stop.

Yandy Smith said she would “absolutely explore” joining #RHOA if the opportunity came her way.

While speaking to TheNeighborhood Talk alongside her podcast co-host, Married to Medicine star Quad Webb, at Essence Festival on July 4, Smith, 44, admitted she’d “absolutely explore” the opportunity to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta if Bravo ever came calling with a peach.

“I’m really close to Porsha, close to Shamea, Kelli is my girl…like, these are my real friends outside of camera, so it would be a natural relationship for sure,” she gushed.

Still, Smith says she’s in no rush to jump back into another reality series. After nearly two decades in the unscripted television world, the reality veteran is focused on expanding her acting career. She revealed she already has two movies lined up this year — including one she’ll be filming with Webb.

“But I’m kind of great where I am. Reality TV, it’s been almost 20 years for me. Wow, so I got two movies I’m shooting this year…Stay tuned for that. That is really my focus right now. And then the opportunity, if God willing, things come around that circle back to reality TV. I’ll certainly explore it.”

Social media users quickly weighed in on the possibility of Smith joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and reactions were mixed.

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“Nooooo love Yandy but nooo,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

Another user penned:

“Absolutely not..like, let’s not cross paths, housewives and loving hip hop 2 different lanes.”

Others, however, were more open to the idea, with some suggesting Smith could ease into the Bravo franchise in some capacity.

“No lol but I wouldn’t mind seeing her on in a friend of role,” one user wrote.

Another commenter added:

“The show is already giving love & hip hop so come on over Yandy.”

Who is Yandy Smith?

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Smith has been a fixture of the Love & Hip Hop universe since 2011, first appearing on Love & Hip Hop: New York before becoming a full-time cast member. She remained one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces through 2020 before making the move to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2021, where she stayed until the franchise wrapped production.

Now, fans will get one final look at Smith and the rest of the cast when Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter premieres on VH1 in Fall 2026, bringing the groundbreaking reality franchise to a close after nearly 16 years of unforgettable moments.

Lashan Browning, founder and CEO of Antoinette Media and executive producer of Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter, said fans are in for a treat when the upcoming special airs.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people. The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline, my extraordinary team at Antoinette Media who showed up and showed out season after season, and the viewers who were here for all of it. Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years. As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera, and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture.”

Whether her next stop is a movie set or holding a peach in Atlanta, Smith isn’t ruling anything out just yet, and we love to see it.

What do you think of Yandy Smith potentially joining #RHOA? Thoughts?

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Alert Andy ASAP? Yandy Smith Says She'd 'Absolutely Explore' Joining #RHOA If A Peach Were Offered was originally published on bossip.com