The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Prince Williams / Big Tigger / Alicia Brown

The ongoing saga between popular radio personality Big Tigger and his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, has taken an interesting turn.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that Alicia Brown has some legal problems of her own after she was arrested in Georgia on an outstanding warrant related to kidnapping.

Bruh.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office was able to track down Brown’s SUV after receiving a BOLO (be on the lookout) that was linked to outstanding warrants related to kidnapping from Maryland.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Authorities say Brown was arrested without incident during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85, and two young children inside the vehicle were safely recovered.

We’re told Tigger’s kid that he shares with Brown was one of the children in the car.

Investigators say the Maryland warrants stem from the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Brown faces a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia, and officials say she’ll be extradited to Maryland.

Alicia Brown’s Arrest Comes After Big Tigger Was Taken Into Custody

This latest incident comes after Big Tigger was arrested last month on aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children charges.

Then Ring camera footage hit the internet showing an alleged altercation between the radio host and television personality and Brown, where he was physically assaulting her.

Brown was able to secure a temporary protective order against Tigger after claiming she suffered an eye injury that required stitches. She was also granted temporary custody of the couple’s children and use of the family home.

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A new video has recently surfaced showing Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, wrestling with Brown trying to get his cellphone from her.

Francesca Amiker, Big Tigger’s morning show cohost, is also suing Brown for defamation after she claimed that Amiker was having an affair with her husband.

Consider this one of those group chats we all want out of immediately.

But for the sake of the children involved, we hope these two adults can resolve their issues amicably.

You can see reactions to this ongoing mess below.