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Prime Video Lights Up NOLA With Leading Ladies Cocktail Soirée

The Essence Of Resplendence: Prime Video Brings Together Tastemakers, Moment Makers & Culture Curators For Lavish Leading Ladies Soirée In NOLA

Prime Video celebrates upcoming releases, 'The Greatest' and 'Ride Or Die,' with exclusive cocktail hour

Published on July 9, 2026

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Four people posing in front of a large "Prime" logo backdrop, smiling and dressed in casual and formal attire.
Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video

Prime Video knows how to throw an exquisite soirée, especially in NOLA where they brought together tastemakers, moment makers, and culture creators for delicious eats, elevated sips, and special sneak peeks at its Leading Ladies cocktail hour at Morrow’s.

The star-studded affair set the tone at ESSENCE Fest with a blend of beautiful people, culinary excellence, and immaculate vibes that permeated through the poshly decorated hotspot.

A tray of appetizers featuring glazed chicken wings and small bowls of what appears to be a tomato-based dipping sauce, garnished with fresh herbs, on a table with a floral arrangement.
Source: Prime Video
A tray of various Asian-inspired dishes, including fried items, vegetables, and grains, served in individual compartments on a black platter.
Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video
A server in a black uniform holding several glasses filled with a green salad or lettuce mixture on a tray with lace doilies.
Source: Prime Video
A bar display featuring a variety of cocktails and floral arrangements, with a menu board showcasing the cocktail offerings.
Source: Prime Video

Notable guests included Da’Vinchi, DJ Envy, Loren Lorosa, Miss Lawrence, Brandon Claybon, Yahné Coleman, Jae Murphy, Larry Morrow, the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming Mohammed Ali series The Greatest, and Maria Sten–the star of Prime Video’s Reacher spinoff, Neagley.

A smiling couple posing together, with the man wearing a "Year of God" t-shirt and the woman wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder dress.
Source: Prime Video
Three smiling people posing together in front of a gold chandelier.
Source: Prime Video
A smiling woman in a black dress standing in front of a large "Prime" logo backdrop with floral arrangements.
Source: Prime Video
A person wearing a black and white patterned outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a backdrop with the Amazon Prime logo.
Source: Prime Video
A man wearing a New Orleans Pelicans basketball jersey and accessories stands in front of a Prime logo backdrop.
Source: Prime Video
A smiling woman in a green jumpsuit standing in front of a large Amazon Prime logo backdrop, surrounded by floral arrangements.
Source: Prime Video
A group of 6 people standing in front of a sign for "Morrow's" restaurant or business.
Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video
A woman wearing a blue crop top and brown skirt stands in front of a large "Prime" logo backdrop.
Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video

Check out more selects from the event below:

A group of five people, including four men and one woman, posing together in front of a backdrop with the "Prime" logo.
Prime Video
Three people smiling and embracing at an event, with one person wearing sunglasses.
Prime Video
A crowded indoor gathering with many people, some wearing formal attire, enjoying food and drinks.
Prime Video
A group of people, including a person wearing a dreadlock wig and holding a drum, standing outside a building with a "Morrows" sign.
Prime Video
A smiling man wearing a beige outfit stands in front of a large "Prime" logo backdrop, surrounded by floral arrangements.
Prime Video
A woman in a green floral dress standing in front of a large "Prime" logo backdrop, surrounded by floral arrangements.
Prime Video
A group of seven people, including several men and women, posing together in a casual setting with a building in the background.
Prime Video
Two men posing in front of a "Prime" backdrop, one wearing a tropical print shirt and the other a patterned button-up.
Prime Video

Following the epic cocktail hour was a weekend of panels kicked off by Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and emerging star Maria Sten who took over the main stage for an exciting preview of what’s next from the streaming giant.

Spencer pulled back the curtain on her upcoming adrenaline-fueled action-thriller Ride or Die which marks a bold new chapter in her career while Sten gave audiences a glimpse at what it takes to embody the fiercely formidable Neagley in the latest expansion of the Reacheverse.

Check out the Ride or Die trailer below:

At the end of the panel, Octavia suprised the crowd with a reveal of her newest cover of ESSENCE.

Stepping into the spotlight on Day 2 was Amazon MGM Studios’ highly anticipated series, The Greatest, chronicling the life of Muhammad Ali.

From showrunner and creator Ben Watkins (Cross) and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, alongside Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company, the series explores the extraordinary life of Ali both inside and outside the ring.

Starring Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay alongside Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, Michael Ealy, and more, The Greatest reveals the man behind the legend while telling the story of a husband, father, brother, and son.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

For more info on Prime Video’s upcoming slate, click here.

The Essence Of Resplendence: Prime Video Brings Together Tastemakers, Moment Makers & Culture Curators For Lavish Leading Ladies Soirée In NOLA was originally published on bossip.com

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