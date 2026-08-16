WOTSSunday Power 107 & Drive: Top 10 Online 08/16/26

Weekly music countdown tracks top new songs and Power 107 summer classics.

Listeners can call in to discuss and debate the countdown rankings.

Upcoming summer concert events like Ella Mai and the Southern Truth Tour are highlighted.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG “TOP TEN NEW RECORDS TO WATCH”

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s the final edition of July, which means we are winding down into the final week of the 107 days of Summer!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. And with all the records being celebrated each show, it’s a lineup you don’t want to miss.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET’s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075’s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

Source: updated banner one voyage 7/9 radio one digital / Radio One Digital

THE NEXT AND FINAL STOPS ON THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER….ELLA MAI and SOUTHERN TRUTH TOUR!

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

10.WALE FT ELMIENE – OVERTHINK

9. MGK FT. WIZ KHALIFA – GIRL NEXT DOOR

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 1075 ERA SUMMER CLASSIC – J HOLIDAY -BED

8. SANGO FT BIG SEAN – BIG LITTLE LIES

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: N3WYRKLA – CRIME

7. RICK ROSS FT. THE-DREAM – CITY LIGHTS

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LATTO FT DOJA CAT – OKAYYY

6. POOH SHIESTY – 1 LAST MAN BREATHIN

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – ELLA MAI – ANYMORE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: VICTORIA MONET – REACH OUT

5. FUTURE – CALIFORNIA GIRLS

4. KANYE WEST/YE FT. MS. LAURYN HILL – I CAN’T WAIT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 107 ERA SUMMER CLASSIC – TWISTA FT JAMIE FOXX, KANYE WEST – SLOW JAMZ

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 1075 ERA 2016 CLASSIC – LLOYD – TRU

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 1075 ERA SUMMER THROWBACK – MEEK MILL FT CHRIS BROWN, TY DOLLA $IGN – WHATEVER YOU NEED

3. LIL BABY – DEAD FRESH

2. BEYONCE FT JAY- Z – MORNING DEW (DONK) (REMIX)

1. BABYCHIEFDOIT – GHETTO LOVE STORY

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 1075 app