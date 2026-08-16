WOTSSunday Inside Da Hood Report with Sir Da Yung OG 08/16/26

Blueface caught on video kicking his pregnant girlfriend, Neveah, causing outrage

Claressa Shields bout to get BroRilla together, address 00's Hip Hop star

Russell Westbrook retires after 18 seasons, leaving behind an impressive NBA legacy

#DaHoodReport wit @SirDaYungOG

It’s #WOTSSunday!!! You’re on tap with “The Streetz Nephew” Sir Da Yung OG and let’s get into it! The streets is talkin’ and we have A LOT TO COVER! From Boxers that want smoke like Nardo Wick in 2021, to NBA legends embracing unc status, to a Hip Hop artist continuing to make headliners for all the wrong reasons. #DaHoodReport starts NOW!

BLUEFACE BEING BLUEFACE AGAIN?! NEVEAH JOINS THE CIRCUS

Blueface is being Blueface once again everbody and this time, the word on the street is that there is a video going viral right now, as you can see above, regarding Blueface kicking his BM, Neveah in a pool, pregnant and all. While he looked like he was joking. How foolish and how much of a clown do you have to be to think that was okay. Speaking of clowns at the Blueface circus, Neveah her self decided to go juggling when she made the following remark about Chrisean Rock regarding her son.

As you can see above Neveah referred to Chrisean Rock as a “Baby Disabler.” Rightfully, it has a lot of people pissed off and folks are saying she said this because she was upset about Blueface messing with Chrisean behind her back. Those are fighting words, speaking of fighting.

CLARISSA SHIELDS IS FED UP!! BRORILLA AND PRINCESS, YOU GON GET IT!!!

Michahttps://www.instagram.com/p/Db3IUVoFMJf/C

Claressa Shields is bout ready to tap BroRilla’s a**! Ight, she said stop playing what her name

(Sensitivity warning, the dialogue used in some of this does not reflect any our views, and can be triggering.)

As for Princess from Crime Mob, she says there is no beef there and she doesn’t even know shorty.

Claressa is a legend in the making, however, someone that has already cemented their legacy has announced retirement

NBA LEGEND RETIRED

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After 18 seasons, NBA legend Russell Westbrook officially calls it quits:

The OKC veteran leaves behind a legendary resume:

All-Time Triple-Doubles: 209 career triple-doubles, passing Oscar Robertson’s previous mark.

Most Triple-Doubles in a Season: 42 triple-doubles during the 2016–17 MVP campaign.

Triple-Double Seasons: Four total seasons averaging a triple-double (2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21).

Guard Rebounds: Most career rebounds by a guard in NBA history.

Won the regular-season Most Valuable Player award in 2017.

Scoring Titles: Led the NBA in scoring twice (2014–15 and 2016–17).

Assists Titles: Led the league in assists three times.

All-NBA Selections: Named to the All-NBA Team nine times and a nine-time NBA All-Star.

Only thing left? An induction into the NBA Hall of Fame!

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