Listen Live
Close
News

Hakeem Jeffries Sparks Progressive Outrage

Hakeem Jeffries Says Medicare For All is Not On His Agenda

He told Welker that he no longer backs the measure, saying, "It's not legislation that I currently am cosponsoring or that I support."

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • His comments further highlight the ongoing tensions within the Democratic Party, as moderates, or the "establishment," continue to be at odds with the progressive wing of the party, which is calling for more progressive measures.
  • The ongoing election cycle, as we head toward the midterms and a possible "blue wave," has seen several incumbents lose primaries to progressive challengers, as voters are sending Democrats a message that they want big change.
  • Jeffries made it clear that his focus is on flipping seats, gaining control of the House of Representatives, reining in Donald Trump and, most importantly, affordability as Americans across the country struggle under Republican policies.
Hakeem Jeffries Sparks Progressive Outrage
Prince Williams / Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries more than likely left a sour taste in the mouths of progressives after revealing he is not down with the DSA agenda or Medicare for All.

Jeffries, who is eyeing the House speakership as Republicans continue to prove to be wildly unpopular, spoke with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker and was asked whether he backs single-payer health proposals, aka Medicare for All, a measure he previously supported before climbing the ranks of the Democratic Party.

“It’s not legislation that I currently am cosponsoring or that I support,” Jeffries told Welker.

His comments further highlight the ongoing tensions within the Democratic Party, as moderates, or the “establishment,” continue to be at odds with the progressive wing of the party, which is calling for more progressive measures.

Hakeem Jeffries Continues To Distance Himself From The DSA

The ongoing election cycle, as we head toward the midterms and a possible “blue wave,” has seen several incumbents lose primaries to progressive challengers, as voters are sending Democrats a message that they want big change.

But Jeffries, who is very popular in his district and poised to become House Speaker, is not wavering.

While noting how big the Democratic Party is and that it includes progressives, moderates, and Blue Dog Democrats, he doesn’t “support the DSA agenda as has been articulated by the DSA itself.”

As you can imagine, some folks are big mad at Hakeem Jeffries’ stance; journalist Mehdi Hasan said he is “out of touch” while asking “how is he the leader?”

Welp.

Jeffries made it clear that his focus is on flipping seats, gaining control of the House of Representatives, reining in Orange Mussolini, and, most importantly, affordability as Americans across the country struggle under Republican policies.

You can see more reactions below.

Hakeem Jeffries Says Medicare For All is Not On His Agenda was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Usher & Chris Brown Bringing Viral R&B Tour to Cincy

Comments
Beauty  |  Written By: Joce Blake

Sexy Scents That Seduce Before You Even Speak

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
53 Items
Sports  |  Written By: T.E. Thomas

Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026

Comments
Music  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Too Short Is In Hip Hop For The Long Run With New Project

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close