Pop Smoke’s Killer Sentenced to 4 More Years in Jail

Source: (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Deijae Jester, who admitted to fatally shooting Brooklyn rapper pop smoke during a 2020 Hollywood Hills home invasion as a 15 year old has been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars. Originally serving a seven year juvenile hall commitment, the Now 21 year-old played no contest on June 23rd to multiple felony charges after authorities caught his mother, attempting to smuggle 25 fentanyl pills in latex balloons to him during a December 2025 visit.

The LA County DA Nathan Hochman admonished Jester for messing up his legal chance at youth rehabilitiona to traffic deadly drugs from behind bars. This resulted in the new sentence that transfers him directly out of juvenile custody.