Drake Chimes In On DJ Akademiks’ Beef With Rob Markman

Rob Markman is currently clashing with DJ Akademiks after the veteran music journalist hit back at an inflammatory tweet. In response, DJ Akademiks went on a tirade against Rob Markman on his livestream, with Drake adding himself to the mix.

On Monday (August 18), Rob Markman took to YouTube to address DJ Akademiks throwing a jab his way regarding Markman’s journalistic credentials, including the likes of Marc Lamont Hill and Loren Lorosa in the shot.

Ak was referencing the accusations Drake faced regarding an alleged scheme to filter money through the Stake gambling platform, using money made in the venture to fuel music streams.

In his video response, Markman stated that Ak claimed to have uncovered proof that Roc Nation was behind at least one of the lawsuits accusing Drake of using Stake as a RICO operation. Ak called out Markman, Lorosa, and Hill to do their duty as journalists regarding this matter.

Markman unloaded on Akademiks in the video we’ll share below, calling out an instance where Ak claimed to have taken directions from Lil Baby’s team not to go too hard with slamming the rapper’s album. He also called out Ak’s team of clippers for sharing and shaping false narratives.

Catching wind of Markman’s video, Ak went on one of his signature rants during his livestream, saying that Drake texted him, laughing at Markman and the jabs thrown in response.

Naturally, people pick sides when there is beef, and Akademiks has a legion of loyal supporters, but Rob Markman does as well, and he made certain to give them credit for helping him realize his goals as a journalist and member of the culture.

We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

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Photo: Getty