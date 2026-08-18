National ICEE Day: Deals To Beat The Heat
Get ready to grab a frozen favorite because National ICEE Day is making its debut! This year marks the first-ever National ICEE Day, giving fans across the country the perfect excuse to celebrate with a refreshing treat.
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With summer temperatures heating up, there’s no better way to beat the heat than with an ICEE in hand. Whether you’re a fan of classic cherry, blue raspberry or another flavor, this is the perfect day to cool down and enjoy an iconic frozen favorite.
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AMC Theatres
One free small ICEE to enjoy with your movie
Regal Cinemas
FREE small ICEE, Regal Crown Club members who purchase tickets for any movie on 8/18 will receive this National ICEE Day offer. Available while supplies last.
Urban Air
Every guest with paid admission gets a FREE small ICEE, including members and birthday party guests!
Walmart Fuel Station
FREE small ICEE, no purchase necessary
ICEE
small FREE ICEE
Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World
FREE ICEE® when you purchase admission to Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World
Santikos Entertainment
FREE ICEE, ask for a voucher at the concession counter for the freebie
Adventureland Theme Park
Show this post today to get a free small ICEE with purchase of a Daily Special.
MOUTH ATTACK
FREE small ICEE at participating locations across the U.S.
Rotten Robbie
88¢ ICEE (16 oz). At selection locations, while supplies last!
Harkins Theatres
Harkins Awards Members can celebrate National ICEE Day and receive a FREE small ICEE with any popcorn purchase!
National ICEE Day: Deals To Beat The Heat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com