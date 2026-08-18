Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down Today’s Headlines: Elections, Sacrifice, and Service

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Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know segment, cutting through the noise to bring you the stories that matter most to our communities. From ballot boxes to barbershops, here’s what we need to know today.

Primary Day Puts Florida in the Spotlight

Voters in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming are heading to the polls today to choose their party nominees for key state and federal offices. Most eyes are on Florida, where the race for governor and a set of newly redrawn congressional districts are on the ballot. Those districts were reshaped by the Republican-led legislature, and how the maps are drawn can directly shape whether our communities have a real voice in Washington and in Tallahassee. Elections like these decide who fights for our schools, our healthcare, and our neighborhoods. Every vote is a piece of that power.

Army Halts Apache Training After Deadly Crash

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended Apache helicopter training missions after a fatal crash near Salado, Texas. Two aviators lost their lives: Chief Warrant Officer Deantre T. Huey and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead. We hold their families and loved ones close during this painful time. A safety investigation team from the Army Combat Readiness Center is now conducting a full inquiry to find out exactly what caused the accident. We honor their service and their sacrifice.

A Barbershop’s 30-Year Gift to the Next Generation

In Tennessee, barbershop owner Sean Moses is keeping a beautiful tradition alive. For 30 years, he has offered free back-to-school haircuts to students, and this year is no different. Parents visiting his shop shared how much that fresh cut helps, especially as back-to-school costs keep climbing. For Mr. Moses, it’s about more than a haircut. He sees it as a community mission, helping young students walk into class feeling confident and ready to learn. The barbershop has long been a cornerstone in our communities, a place of connection, mentorship, and care. Sean Moses is proof of just how much good can happen in that chair.