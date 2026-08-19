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Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

While speaking to students in Macon, Georgia, Thugger offered some interesting career advice, telling them no matter what path the choose, becoming famous is the most important thing.

“Whatever your job is, if your famous, your almost as important as the richest person in the world. We humans so fame is like the money for us. So fame is really the most important.”

It may not be the most conventional advice, but Thug is entitled to his opinion. 

The YSL founder has been turning his life around since his release from prison, making appearances at community events and performing free shows. He has also used his platform to give back and share lessons with the younger generation.

Outside of his community efforts, Spider has also been in his CEO bag, attempting to recruit some heavy hitters to YSL. He recently reached out to Kodak Black and Quavo online, encouraging both artists to join his label.

Neither artist has confirmed whether they accepted Thug’s offer.

However, Kodak responded back with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

At least Yak knows his worth, now we’ll see if Thug is willing to meet the asking price.

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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