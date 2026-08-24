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Natalie Harp Could Be Promoted To Press Secretary By Trump

White Mediocrity: Donald Trump Considering To Promote His Binky, Natalie Harp, To Press Secretary

Currently, Harp's salary as Trump's obsessed assistant is reportedly $150,000; if she gets promoted, it could jump to $195,200.

Published on August 24, 2026
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  • As she currently brings shame to the Orange Menace because of her obsession with him being put on blast, it seems "loyalty" will earn her a promotion to a job she is not qualified for.
  • Trump is considering promoting Harp to Press Secretary after Karoline Leavitt announced she is stepping down from the role she has famously used to lie to the American people on a daiy basis.
  • Harp's name is one of many considered for the Press Secretary role. Another name being thrown out there is Trump sycophant Scott Jennings, who auditions every night for a job in the administration when he's on CNN's NewsNight with Abby Phillip, and he is currently favored to land the gig.
President Trump Returns To The White House After Weekend In New Jersey
Tasos Katopodis / Natalie Harp / Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s administration continues to put on a masterclass in white mediocrity. The latest example on talentless Natalie Harp rising through the ranks.

Natalie Harp’s name has been in the headlines a lot lately after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff brilliantly mentioned the woman who is known as Trump’s “human binky” and the “human printer” during a speech, and then The Daily Beast shared the unhinged letters she wrote to the current occupant of the White House.

As she currently brings shame to the Orange Menace because of her obsession with him being put on blast, it seems “loyalty” will earn her a promotion to a job she is not qualified for.

Natalie Harp’s Lack of Experience For The Role

If she wants to point to any kind of experience that should qualify her to get the job, she did host her own show on OAN (One America News Network), the MAGA-loyal news network, for one year before leaving that gig to be by Trump’s side.

Crooks & Liars reports that Trump is considering promoting Harp to Press Secretary after Karoline Leavitt announced she is stepping down from the role she has famously used to lie to the American people on a daiy basis.

Currently, Harp’s salary as Trump’s obsessed assistant is reportedly $150,000; if she gets promoted, it could jump to $195,200, which is the top federal salary for a full-time White House employee and what Leavitt was earning before she found she was being used as a decoy on a plane, while Trump and Natalie flew on private aircraft.

Harp’s name is one of many considered for the Press Secretary role. Another name being thrown out there is Trump sycophant Scott Jennings, who auditions every night for a job in the administration when he’s on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip, and he is currently favored to land the gig.

But that could all change if Trump decides to give Harp the job, much to the dismay of his estranged wife, Melania Trump.

We shall see what happens.

White Mediocrity: Donald Trump Considering To Promote His Binky, Natalie Harp, To Press Secretary was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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