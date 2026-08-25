Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon continues to grow, expanding into new avenues and new cities.

The West Coast legend’s family is keeping his legacy alive by expanding the Marathon Burger franchise into Las Vegas. The new location will mark the family-run business’ first burger restaurant with a drive-thru.

Nip’s brother, Blacc Sam, shared the news, explaining why Sin City has always held a special place in the Marathon’s story.

“Vegas is really big, it’s instrumental especially with [Nipsey] Hussle. Touring and getting into things in Vegas, hustling and trying to get from LA to Vegas. So Vegas has always been aspirational, the strip, the lights, so just being able to have a Marathon Burger there and this one is going to be our first Marathon Burger with a drive-thru.”

Nipsey’s family has continued to bring many of his ideas to life while preserving the vision he had for his brand and community. Opening a burger restaurant was one of Hussle’s goals, making the Las Vegas expansion another step in carrying out his vision.

The announcement also comes on the heels of new Nipsey Hussle music, marking the first album release fans have received since Victory Lap. The project, PROLIFIC, is a collaborative album with Bino Rideaux, one of Hussle’s frequent collaborators.

The project features standout tracks including “I Just Wanna Know,” “Sacrifices” and “Super Real.”

From new music to new business ventures, Nipsey Hussle’s vision continues to live on through the Marathon.

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Burger Brand Heads To Las Vegas was originally published on hiphopwired.com