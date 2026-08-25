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President Donald Trump Pokes At Canada With Lake America Jab

President Trump posted an image depicting Canada's Lake Ontario as Lake America as tensions flare over tariffs.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Quebec City Windsor Corridor, region in Canada, gray political map

President Donald Trump has reignited tensions with Canada after imposing stiff tariffs as trade talks between the United and the North American country fizzled. In a new social media post, Trump jabbed the Canadian government by sharing an image of Lake Ontario renamed as Lake America.

Amid the unresolved blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, economic downturn in the United States and dropping polling numbers, President Trump is using his Truth Social social media platform to engage in a war of words with Canada. With Canada openly rejecting the trade demands of the United States, a retaliatory tariff was enacted in response.

On Tuesday (August 25), Trump posted a missive towards Canada suggesting that the adminstration is giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, adding that the United States government doesn’t “expect to do business with Ontario any longer.”

Trump went on to then post an image of a map with the words hovering over Canada’s Lake Ontario crossed out with superimposed gold lettering in its place that read “Lake America.”

Earlier this afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will be imposing its own 50% tariffs on goods to match the United States’ percentage. Over 700 goods sold will be impacted by the Canadian tariffs.

On X, where several discussions regarding the Lake America salvo are taking place, has the term trending. We’ve got the best reactions below.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Pokes At Canada With Lake America Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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