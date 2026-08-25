Person Dressed Up As Spider-Man Issues Jan. 6 Rioter Jake Lang A Well-Deserved Fade

Getty Images / Jake Lang / Bernard Smalls / Spider-Man

With great power comes great responsibility. One person dressed up as Spider-Man understands that and used that power to issue a well-deserved fade to the Jan. 6 rioter, Jake Lang.

Superman had his punching Nazi moment, and now Spider-Man has a decking a far-right lunatic moment.

If you haven’t seen it already, there’s video footage of a person in a Spidey costume jumping onto a pile of people during a rally over the weekend and socking pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist Jake Lang.

The video immediately went viral, and according to TMZ, webhead and Jake Lang were among a number of protestors and counter-protestors who came to blows when the protest went off the rails.

Per TMZ:

The rally was for Shiloh Hendrix … the woman who went viral in 2025 after she called an 8-year-old boy with autism a racial slur while he was on a playground. She was later convicted after she did it again to a person who recorded the altercation.

In addition to the Spider-Man attack … video shared on social media shows Lang being yanked down and doused in liquid by anti-protesters as he clings to a giant white cross.

Both Spider-Man and Jake Lang Were Both Arrested

According to the celebrity gossip site, police did eventually arrest Lang for “probable cause riot,” and yes, Spider-Man got thrown in jail.

If Lang’s name sounds familiar, that’s because it should, and not just because he took part in Jan.6. Lang’s crusty behind and a crew of losers tried to cause trouble at the BET Awards, holding racist signs saying things like “BLACK PARENTS are FAILURES.

They were eventually run off by a group.

So shoutout to Spider-Man for handling business, and socking that clown.

You can see more reactions to Spider-Man being an ally below.