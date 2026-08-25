How Dolly Parton Invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties Into Black Community

The announcement came on her official Instagram, with a video from her nephew on behalf of the family to share the news.

In a statement, the family said: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience.”

Parton had a glimmering career that spanned 60 years and gave us classics such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” She released 49 studio albums, won 11 Grammy awards, and earned 25 number-one hits.

She was not only a music legend but a brilliant philanthropist.

Back in 2021, the star revealed that the royalties she earned from Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” she invested back into Black communities in Nashville, Tennessee, by buying a “big office complex” in a Black neighborhood and investing in the community.

She told Andy Cohen in 2021 that the best way to honor Whitney would be to give back.

“It was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was a whole strip mall. And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney.’ I just thought, ‘This was great. I’m going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well.’ And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex. And I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’ “