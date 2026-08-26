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‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ Returning To Theaters

The film will have an extra few minutes that will lead into 'Avengers: Doomsday' if you're willing to pay the price of admission...

Published on August 26, 2026
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Shuri Avengers: Endgame poster
Source: Marvel / Disney

We’re just a few months away from finally witnessing Doctor Doom make his long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and demonstrate why he’s been regarded as the most dangerous supervillain in Marvel Comics for decades.

While no hype is needed for Doctor Doom’s much anticipated introduction, Marvel will indeed be banking off the excitement and this coming September will be re-releasing Avengers: Endgame but with a special twist.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), ticket sales for Avengers Endgame: Encore went live and along with it a “new” trailer for the classic comic book film that wowed audiences when it originally released in 2019. Though we’re sure hardcore Marvel fans (like ourselves) have re-watched this film probably hundreds of times over the past 7 years, Encore will include 4 minutes of unseen footage that’s supposed to bridge the film to Avengers: Doomsday, which is said to take place immediately following the events of Endgame. Unfortunately these extra movie minutes will be exclusive to IMAX and Infinity Vision formats. So if you go see it on a standard screen you’ll just be paying to see a film you can watch on TNT on any given weekend.

What will these extra four minutes consist of? Will it be added on to the end of the film or will it be a post-credit’s scene? That’s the million dollar question, but it is rumored to be a precursor to Doctor Doom’s arrival to the MCU, hence, making Avengers Endgame: Encore a must-watch before getting into Avengers: Doomsday.

Will you be checking out Avengers Endgame: Encore when it returns to theaters on September 25th? Ticket sales for the film are now live on

‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ Returning To Theaters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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