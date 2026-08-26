What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More
What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More
- Severe storms leave thousands in majority-Black cities without power for weeks, but communities rally to support each other
- Iconic singer Dolly Parton, a literacy champion, passes away at 80, leaving an enduring philanthropic legacy
- Target removes offensive Halloween costume after swift public backlash, acknowledging the power of community voices
Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know the daily briefing that keeps our community sharp, aware, and ready. From storm outages that leave Memphis and Gary communities without power for weeks; the world mourns Dolly Parton’s passing; Target pulls a racially offensive Halloween costume after community backlash; and Southern University’s Human Jukebox lands a major national fashion campaign.
Communities Rise Up After Devastating Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
Severe weather has left thousands of families in the dark, and the impact hits close to home. A powerful weekend derecho knocked out power across the majority-Black cities of Memphis, Tennessee, and Gary, Indiana. In Gary, residents have gone two full weeks without electricity. But where the grid failed, the community stepped up. Local leaders and volunteers transformed neighborhood churches into emergency resource hubs, distributing water, food, and generators to families in need. It’s a familiar story of faith and fellowship meeting the moment. Utility providers say full restoration remains ongoing as line crews work to repair extensive wind damage across both cities.
RELATED STORY: Thousands In Gary, Indiana Without Power For Almost 2 Weeks As Black Community Outrage Grows
Dolly Parton, Legendary Singer and Literacy Champion, Dies at 80
The world lost a legend this week. Iconic country singer, songwriter, humanitarian, and philanthropist Dolly Parton died Tuesday at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer. While her music shaped generations, her legacy reaches far beyond the stage. Through her Imagination Library Foundation, Parton championed early childhood literacy, mailing millions of free books to children around the globe. That gift touched countless families, planting seeds of learning in homes that needed them most. Her generosity leaves a mark that outlives any chart-topping hit.
RELATED STORY: How Dolly Parton Invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties Into Black Community
Target Pulls Offensive Halloween Costume Following Community Backlash
Retail giant Target is facing backlash after pulling a children’s Halloween costume from its online marketplace. Shoppers and social media users quickly called out the outfit, which mimicked 19th-century minstrel show imagery through enlarged facial features and styling that echoed racist caricatures. The criticism spread fast, and the message was clear: this kind of imagery has no place on store shelves. Target responded with an official apology, stating the product was offensive and should never have been included in its seasonal inventory. The swift community response shows the power of speaking up together.
RELATED STORY: Bullseye Blunder: Target Pulls Kids’ Clown Costume Amid Blackface Backlash, Admits ‘We Got This Wrong’
Southern University’s Human Jukebox Takes the National Stage in Gap’s Latest Campaign
On a brighter note, Southern University’s Human Jukebox marching band is taking center stage in Gap’s “Denim on Your Own” campaign. The collaboration puts HBCU musical excellence front and center in national fashion advertising, a well-deserved spotlight. Filmed right on the Baton Rouge campus, band members perform a custom brass arrangement of Robyn’s hit “Dancing on My Own” while rocking dark wash denim sets and custom university jackets. The campaign celebrates individual style and cultural identity, arriving just in time for the excitement of fall homecoming season. It’s a proud showcase of the talent, tradition, and swagger that define the HBCU experience.
RELATED STORY: Gap Taps Southern U’s Human Jukebox Band For ‘Denim On Your Own’
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What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com