Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Hit-Boy Doesn't See Working With Nas Again

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He’ll Never Work With Nas Again

In a chat with Elliott Wilson and DJ Vlad, Hit-Boy shared that he doesn't see himself working with Nas again.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Conversation With Nas & Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy and Nas shocked the Hip-Hop world six years ago with the release of King’s Disease, which culminated into a trilogy in the series and another in their Magic collaborations. Despite the critical acclaim and return to form for Nas, Hit-Boy said that he doesn’t see himself working with the Queens legend in the future.

Sitting across from DJ Vlad and esteemed music journalist Elliott Wilson, Hit-Boy, 39, answered candidly several questions about his career, his father’s music career and legal troubles, and more.

In a widely shared clip from DJ Vlad, the group bumped into a conversation about Nas’ ear for production and the release of the six-album run with Hit on the boards. Shockingly, Hit shared that future tunes are not in the works.

“We did a lot of great work, but I don’t see us working again,” Hit said. He went to elaborate, saying, “There’s a lot of reasons, you know what I mean? But it’s something I don’t really wanna dig too deep in ’cause it’s pretty deep.”

Hit-Boy, who said he hasn’t spoken with Nas since 2023, did acknowledge that the bodies of work they produced were a great moment for them professionally.

Nas has yet to offer a comment regarding the statement.

Photo: Getty

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He’ll Never Work With Nas Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
42:38
Money  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Earn Your Leisure Hasn't Turned Their Back On Atlanta

Comments
Music  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Too Short Is In Hip Hop For The Long Run With New Project

Comments
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Boosie Badazz Opens Up About His New Network, New Music, and Next Moves

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Comments
News  |  Written By: Joe Jurado

Taylor Fresh Foods Recalls Jalapeño Products Due To Salmonella Concerns

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close