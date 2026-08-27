Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Druski Under Fire Over Controversial NFL Concussion Skit

Druski parodies NFL concussions in a viral hit as Ray Price

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling man wearing glasses and a beard holds a trophy with a star design, seated at a table with a "BET Awards 2022" logo.
Source: Erik Umphrey / BET

Social Media comedian Druski is got everybody talking again! This time he jumped on the conversation of the reality of head, injuries and professional football through his eyes. He introduced a new character named “Ray Price” a player who is clearly struggling with the neurological and physical side effects of playing football and adding comedy to it. As many of his previous skits, this one has come under fire as well. You may have a clearer understanding after watching the video below.

Related Tags

comedy DJ Nailz Nailz Trending

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
42:38
Money  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Earn Your Leisure Hasn't Turned Their Back On Atlanta

Comments
Music  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Too Short Is In Hip Hop For The Long Run With New Project

Comments
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Boosie Badazz Opens Up About His New Network, New Music, and Next Moves

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Comments
News  |  Written By: Joe Jurado

Taylor Fresh Foods Recalls Jalapeño Products Due To Salmonella Concerns

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close