Druski Under Fire Over Controversial NFL Concussion Skit

Source: Erik Umphrey / BET

Social Media comedian Druski is got everybody talking again! This time he jumped on the conversation of the reality of head, injuries and professional football through his eyes. He introduced a new character named “Ray Price” a player who is clearly struggling with the neurological and physical side effects of playing football and adding comedy to it. As many of his previous skits, this one has come under fire as well. You may have a clearer understanding after watching the video below.