‘Menace II Society’ Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Dies at 52

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Samuel Monroe Junior has passed away at the age of 52. The versatile actor whose memorable roles helped define 90s movies and a whole generation battled months long health battles. His death was confirmed on August 27, 2026 by his mom, Joyce Patton, following a courageous battle with severe complications stemming from meningitis.

Many fans of his work immediately took to Social Media in shock. Posts mentioning some of Monroe’s classic work like the 1993 classic “Menace II Society”, Tales from the Hood”, “Set it Off” and “The Players Club”. The LA native leaves behind a lasting Hollywood Legacy, and a family, including his three children who Fans are sending condolences to from around the world.