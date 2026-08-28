Cyberleek Clowned Following ‘GTA 6’ x Netflix Extended Look

NurPhoto / Cyberleek / Grand Theft Auto VI / Netflix

Grand Theft Auto VI leaker Cyberleek might want to stay off social media for the immediate future.

Before Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look dropped on Netflix, Cyberleek got all the attention while leaking various clips from a build of the game he had, showing off different sections and taking donations for a sketchy cryptocurrency.

Cyberleek’s most recent leaks took us to the strip club and to a nude colony where plenty of nudity was on display. Cyberleek also dropped a poll asking if he should leak story spoilers, but that didn’t come to fruition, and at this point, it really doesn’t matter because Rockstar Games brought the heat.

Gamers were immediately blown away by what they saw during the 27-minute preview, which pretty much proved that the build of the game Cyberleek was leaking clips from is nowhere near what Rockstar showed during the extended look.

Cyberleek quickly went from social media hero to the butt of all the jokes.

“cyberleek is gonna spend his entire life in prison for leaking some weak ass early gta 6 build,” one post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Another post read, “CyberLeek lost. BADLY. After all that hype, the “leaks” were mostly boring driving clips and lame scraps while he tried to turn the attention into a crypto hustle. If he really had something that could hurt GTA 6, he would’ve dropped it. Rockstar didn’t cave, the leaks didn’t kill the hype, and now we’ve seen the real thing. GTA 6 looks fucking incredible. I’m ready. Did CyberLeek actually hurt Rockstar at all?”

The answer to that question is an emphatic no, based on the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the new gameplay footage.

GTA 6 arrives on November 19. You can see more reactions to Cyberleek getting clowned below.