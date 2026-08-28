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Keith Lee Delivers Emergency Storm Relief to Gary, Indiana

Keith Lee Steps Up and Delivers Emergency Storm Relief to Gary, Indiana

Food critic partners with local groups to hand out aid to storm victims

Published on August 28, 2026
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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In the wake of the severe storms that left thousands of residents in the midwest without power, many endured prolonged power outages. Social Media influencer and food critic Keith Lee stepped up to deliver serious relief.

As many others are disturbed by the lack of national media coverage surrounding the crisis in the majority black city, Keith Lee personally donated $15,000 in supplies and partnered with local orgs including the Salvation Army, Ace Hardware and the City of Gary. Even Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was inspired by Lee to match his $15,000 contribution.

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