Columbus Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Presents:

16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Saturday November 15, 2025

8:30am-2pm (until supplies last)

Champion Middle School – 284 N. 22nd St., Columbus, OH 43203

No zip code restrictions!

ID is required

Limit 1 turkey per household. No more than 2 turkeys per vehicle!

Brought to you by

Franklin County Board of Commissioners Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Walmart

Urban 1



