2023 Social Justice Awards

- Date/time: September 22nd, 11:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: The BoatHouse at Confluence Park
- Address: 679 West Spring St.
Join us at the 2023 Central Ohio’s Social Justice Awards!
From the Social Justice Awards website:
Social Justice Awards is an annual event that brings us together to honor those whose work and show leadership in community service, public service, education, law enforcement, healthcare, restorative justice, youth justice, and legal advocacy. This year 2023 will be the third year to pay tribute to those who demonstrate a strong commitment to Justice for All.
A luncheon event at the Boathouse will bring us together to celebrate the people who serve as role models and mentors to the young people of TMLY. Good food will be enhanced by fellowship, inspiring words, and uplifting music.
Your support of this event will help us raise funds to continue offering our programs and outreach events to opportunity youth and foster care youth, and justice-involved young adults between the ages of 14-21 in Central Ohio
