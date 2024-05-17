Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

614 Day Function

Add to Calendar
The 614 Day Function 2024
  • Date/time: Jun 14, 4:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: The Kee
  • Address: 225 Neilston Ave
The 614 Day Function 2024

Source: Creative Services / radio one columbus

Join Urban One Columbus for the 614 Day Function @ The Kee, 225 Neilston Ave 4pm-8pm!

There will be live performances, music, vendors, drinks, food and more as we celebrate all things Columbus!

Hang out during The Kickback Live with DJ Nailz and the 5’o clock Traffic Jam with DJ Mr. King!

Local performances by QuamilSoDope, DrippDaDon,The 614 Cypher and More! Meet the designers of Black Fashion Expo and shop with local vendors.  Your Number One Stations Representing Black Culture: Power 1075/1063, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and La Grande 102.5!

More from Power 107.5
Trending Now

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close