American Red Cross and Radio One Columbus Annual Holiday Blood Drive Set For December 29th

Radio One Holiday Blood Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

American Red Cross, Rooms D, E & F

995 East Broad St. Columbus, OH 43205

Life is a gift. Give more of it! This holiday season the American Red Cross and Radio One Columbus invite you to give more life at the annual Radio One Holiday Blood Drive Tuesday, December 27, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Red Cross in Columbus.

Those who come to give will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt and coupons from Raising Canes and Midas.

To schedule your appointment, use the Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the Red Cross Diversity Leadership Council.

GREAT GIFTS:

– Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt

– Raising Cane’s coupon

– Midas discount oil change coupon

– Enter to win a $25 Lowes gift card (Courtesy Faith Thomas Foundation) *Offers and items are non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.

Items are available while supplies last.

Schedule your appointment:

RedCrossBlood.org

1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Sponsor code: RadioOne

