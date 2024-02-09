American Red Cross Blood Drive

- Date/time: Feb 17
- Address: 995 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
In honor of Black History month, the Diversity Leadership Council of the American Red Cross of Central Ohio and Urban One is sponsoring a blood drive at the American Red Cross at 995 E Broad Street in Columbus. We are always looking for new donors who could be identified as matches for our Sickle Cell patients and Black donors are desperately needed to help us meet that demand. Please come join us – all donors will receive an OUR BLOOD SAVES LIVES t-shirt and a $20 Amazon gift card through email.
Register Here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DLC
