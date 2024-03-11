- Date/time: Mar 12, 2:00pm to 5:00pm
- Address: 1006 N. High St.
Did you know that Anthem BCBS OH Medicaid and “A Step In The Right Direction” is hosting Hygiene Health and Wellness Days at the Anthem Short North Community Welcome Center? Stop by the Center at 1006 N. High St., Tuesday, March 12, between 2:00pm – 5:00pm for a FREE blood pressure assessment, healthy hygiene kit, first aid supplies and more! Join Anthem in taking “a step in the right direction” toward better health!
