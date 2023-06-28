Listen Live
At The Table’s 2nd Annual Walk-A-Thon

At The Table’s 2nd Annual Walk-A-Thon
  • Date/time: July 29th, 9:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: East High School
  • Address: 1500 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43205

At The Table’s Community Back-To-School Drive & Survivor Walk is coming up and we want to see you there!

Registration is FREE!

On July 29 meet us at East High School for a chance to receive FREE School Supplies & Backpacks, FREE Community Resources, Retail Vendors, Food Trucks, a Celebration Line Dance, and more!

The Kick-Off Morning Program begins at 10 a.m. The Walk starts at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Details below. See you there!

