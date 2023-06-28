At The Table’s 2nd Annual Walk-A-Thon

At The Table’s Community Back-To-School Drive & Survivor Walk is coming up and we want to see you there!

Registration is FREE!​

On July 29 meet us at East High School for a chance to receive FREE School Supplies & Backpacks, FREE Community Resources, Retail Vendors, Food Trucks, a Celebration Line Dance, and more!

The Kick-Off Morning Program begins at 10 a.m. The Walk starts at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Details below. See you there!