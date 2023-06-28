At The Table’s 2nd Annual Walk-A-Thon

- Date/time: July 29th, 9:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: East High School
- Address: 1500 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43205
At The Table’s Community Back-To-School Drive & Survivor Walk is coming up and we want to see you there!
Registration is FREE!
On July 29 meet us at East High School for a chance to receive FREE School Supplies & Backpacks, FREE Community Resources, Retail Vendors, Food Trucks, a Celebration Line Dance, and more!
The Kick-Off Morning Program begins at 10 a.m. The Walk starts at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Details below. See you there!
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Become CoHost for a Day with Power 107.5/106.3 and Ohio Media School!
-
Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 BET Awards With Busta Rhymes, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones & More Honored
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″