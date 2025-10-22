Audition for Howl of a Werewolf

- Date/time: Oct 29, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Ohio Media School
- Address: 5330 East Main St, Ste 200, Columbus, OH, 43213
- Web: https://studiocontest.com/
Think you’ve got the Howl of a Werewolf? Ohio Media School Columbus and DJ Nailz summon you to the Crypt Keeper’s Casting Call for a live, in-studio audition.
On October 29th, from 6 to 8 PM, unleash your scariest monster performance and you could win a Rode Rodecaster and Zoom podcast pack. Plus, $500 from WCKX
Visit studiocontest.com to join.
