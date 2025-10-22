Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Audition for Howl of a Werewolf

Add to Calendar
Ohio Media School Howl of a Werewolf
  • Date/time: Oct 29, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Ohio Media School
  • Address: 5330 East Main St, Ste 200, Columbus, OH, 43213
  • Web: https://studiocontest.com/

Think you’ve got the Howl of a Werewolf? Ohio Media School Columbus and DJ Nailz summon you to the Crypt Keeper’s Casting Call for a live, in-studio audition.

On October 29th, from 6 to 8 PM, unleash your scariest monster performance and you could win a Rode Rodecaster and Zoom podcast pack. Plus, $500 from WCKX

Visit studiocontest.com to join.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
34 Items
Local

Famous Faces Who Have Called Ohio Home

POWER/lLA MEGA Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Event
Events

Skate & Treat with Power 107.5: Halloween Night at Skate Zone 71!

UFL Championship: Michigan Panthers v DC Defenders
Sports

United Football League Announces New Markets & Team Rebrands

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Delicious homemade chicken and black bean street tacos with corn, red onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese on a wooden cutting board, viewed from directly above
8 Items
Food & Drink

National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cbus for The Best Tacos

News

Trump Considers Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon After SCOTUS Denial?

News

Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close