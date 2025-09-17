Listen Live
Audition to be DJ for a Day with Nailz

Ohio Media School DJ For a Day 2025

Ever dreamed of running the radio? Here’s your shot!

Come audition for your chance to win $500 from WCKX and to be a DJ for a Day with Nailz!

Auditions are Tuesday, October 1st at 6pm. Located at the Ohio Media School!

Learn more about Ohio Media School online here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The WCKX DJ For a Day Enter-To-Win Sweepstakes ends October 1, 2025. Subject to Official Rules.

